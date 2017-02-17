'Sensory-friendly' movies not only for kids with autism
When Des Plaines mom Dawn Augustyn took her daughter to see "The Peanuts Movie," the dark theater and loud volume overwhelmed the 5½-year-old, who covered her ears, cried and insisted on sitting in her mom's lap. "We got through it, but it wasn't good," said Augustyn, whose daughter has sensory defensiveness, a condition that makes some people sensitive to things like sound or touch.
