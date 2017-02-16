Police say man who threatened Des Pla...

Police say man who threatened Des Plaines mosque is not a danger

6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A man wearing a backpack entered the Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines on Wednesday and made a threat before leaving, The Council on American-Islamic Relations Chicago said Thursday. The man was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for an evaluation and has not been arrested, Des Plaines Police Chief William Kushner said.

