Police: Man fatally struck by hit-and-run van in Des Plaines

Police are searching for the driver of a van that struck two men, killing one, as they were crossing the street Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines. The men got off a Pace bus about 6:15 a.m. and were crossing South Wolf Road westbound near Jarvis Avenue when they were struck by a "white work van," according to Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner.

