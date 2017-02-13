Patricia Schular Artwork to be on Dis...

Patricia Schular Artwork to be on Display at Des Plaines City Hall

Watercolor paintings created by artist Patricia Schular will be on display in the Council Chambers of Des Plaines City Hall, 1420 Miner Street, beginning February 27th through March 31st. Hours of operation are Monday - Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Des Plaines, IL

