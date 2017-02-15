On the job with hot-tub repairman Lar...

On the job with hot-tub repairman Lars Larsen

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Chicago Tribune

Lars Larsen, the Hot Tub Mad Max of Chicago, the roving, go-to repairman for many a hot tub emergency, is not a glamorous figure. He does not dawdle or like small talk or ingratiate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Joy 1,498,526
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Dr Guru 237,864
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 28 min Ize Found 71,400
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Mothra 63,405
mvp worried about martinez campaign and not mel... (Jan '13) 1 hr chip 14
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr honeymylove 3,030
Poll Who will be the next West Cook leader to jail? (Jul '13) 1 hr chip 8
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC