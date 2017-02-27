Oakton to unveil new art for museum

Oakton to unveil new art for museum

16 hrs ago

It is part of the exhibition "Gems from the Koehnline: New Acquisitions," at the college's Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road. The free display runs through Thursday, March 23. The public is invited to an opening night reception from 5 to 8 p.m. This exhibit showcases distinguished 20th-century masters, including abstract expressionists Joseph Meert and Ezio Martinelli.

