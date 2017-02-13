Oakton challenging men to 'walk a mil...

Oakton challenging men to 'walk a mile in her shoes'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Herald

Oakton Community College is inviting residents to join students and employees as they unite to "walk a mile in her shoes" on Valentine's Day. Male volunteers will attempt to walk in high-heel shoes on Student Street at the Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road, at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Coca-Cola 1,493,457
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 14 min JRB 237,834
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 2 hr _Susan_ 104,937
News Donald Trump protesters gather for 'mass moonin... 2 hr Dee Dee Dee 2
Chicago has the Worst Women (Jun '16) 2 hr Go Blue Forever 110
Why Is Melrose Park So Corrupt? (May '12) 3 hr Concerned 17
News Girls, 11 and 12, fight for lives after being s... 3 hr former democrat 1
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC