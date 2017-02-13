Oakton challenging men to 'walk a mile in her shoes'
Oakton Community College is inviting residents to join students and employees as they unite to "walk a mile in her shoes" on Valentine's Day. Male volunteers will attempt to walk in high-heel shoes on Student Street at the Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road, at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
