New runway rotation at O'Hare inches forward

New runway rotation at O'Hare inches forward

Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

Chicago's latest overnight runway rotation test at O'Hare International Airport offers new options, but divisions remain over who gets jet noise. Members of an O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission ad hoc committee voted 6-2 Wednesday to try a second overnight rotation experiment that could start this spring.

