Mt. Prospect man charged with Des Plaines burglary

A Mount Prospect man is accused of stealing cash, jewelry and electronics from a Des Plaines home last month, police said Saturday. Leszczynski entered the Des Plaines home on the 100 block of Lance Drive through a window Jan. 31, police said.

