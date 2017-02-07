Mount Prospect man charged in Des Plaines burglary
Bartosz Leszczynski is facing a felony charge alleging he broke into a Des Plaines home late last month and stole a large amount of cash, jewelry and electronics. A 38-year-old Mount Prospect man was behind bars Monday at the Cook County jail facing a felony charge alleging he broke into a Des Plaines home late last month and stole a large amount of cash, jewelry and electronics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Copout
|1,490,536
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Tuffet t
|237,264
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|16 min
|kuda
|71
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|29 min
|_Susan_
|104,886
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,257
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|63,157
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,948
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC