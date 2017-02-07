Mount Prospect man charged in Des Pla...

Mount Prospect man charged in Des Plaines burglary

Monday

Bartosz Leszczynski is facing a felony charge alleging he broke into a Des Plaines home late last month and stole a large amount of cash, jewelry and electronics. A 38-year-old Mount Prospect man was behind bars Monday at the Cook County jail facing a felony charge alleging he broke into a Des Plaines home late last month and stole a large amount of cash, jewelry and electronics.

Des Plaines, IL

