Morton Grove police: Driver held without bail after hit-and-run causes 'serious injuries'
A Des Plaines woman is being held without bail in Cook County Jail after police said she struck three pedestrians in Morton Grove earlier this week and left the scene. Yogini Tailor, 54, was identified as the driver and is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
