Mary Olson Artwork at Frisbie Senior Center in March
Mary Olson, a self-taught artist, enjoys dipping her brush into the watercolor paints to create landscapes, animal portraits and floral paintings. Her artwork will be on display at the Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E. Northwest Highway, in Des Plaines from March 2nd through March 30th.
