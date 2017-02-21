Mary Olson Artwork at Frisbie Senior ...

Mary Olson Artwork at Frisbie Senior Center in March

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Mary Olson, a self-taught artist, enjoys dipping her brush into the watercolor paints to create landscapes, animal portraits and floral paintings. Her artwork will be on display at the Frisbie Senior Center, 52 E. Northwest Highway, in Des Plaines from March 2nd through March 30th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary city morbid humor 4 min Here is Reason 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min leosnana 1,496,973
trump may use deporation against people he may ... 10 min ThinkR Terrorists 5
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 14 min Black Belt Gal 21
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 23 min Jacques in Ottawa 237,604
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 25 min GEORGIA 2,463
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 28 min GEORGIA 3,600
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC