Lawsuit against Des Plaines over Islamic center headed to trial

A U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against Des Plaines claiming the city unfairly denied a Muslim group from opening a place of worship will go to trial. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly plans Wednesday to set a trial date in the dispute over whether city officials violated religious rights of the Society of American Bosnians and Herzegovinians, a group including immigrants who fled war-torn Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

