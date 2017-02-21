Forum March 1 on Craig Manor Park improvements
The park district is hosting a forum at 6:30 p.m. March 1, in the field house at West Park, 651 S. Wolf Road. Preliminary drawings of the site will be available, and the public can review the proposed amenities and provide input on the improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,497,349
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|tuffet
|237,650
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|13 min
|RACE
|2,472
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|33 min
|Rshermr
|63,312
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,354
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|105,007
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Delson
|91
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC