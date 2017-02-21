Forum March 1 on Craig Manor Park imp...

Forum March 1 on Craig Manor Park improvements

The park district is hosting a forum at 6:30 p.m. March 1, in the field house at West Park, 651 S. Wolf Road. Preliminary drawings of the site will be available, and the public can review the proposed amenities and provide input on the improvements.

