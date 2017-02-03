Former District 54, 62 superintendent...

Former District 54, 62 superintendents to serve District 112

North Shore School District 112 serving Highland Park, Highwood and Fort Sheridan has named former Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 superintendent Ed Rafferty and former Des Plaines Elementary District 62 Jane Westerhold as co-interim superintendents for the next 18 months. Since both Rafferty and Westerhold are retired, each is limited to 100 work days each school year by the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System.

