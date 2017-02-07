February Meeting of the Des Plaines Art Guild and Park Ridge Art League
The next general meeting of members from two local art organizations, the Des Plaines Art Guild and Park Ridge Art League, will meet on Tuesday, February 21st at 7:00 pm at Prairie Lakes Community Center, 515 E. Thacker Street, in Des Plaines. The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.
