Driver Was Traveling 100 MPH in Crash That Killed 4: Police
The driver of a Mercedes Benz that allegedly caused a three-car crash in a northwest suburb, killing himself and three others, was going more than 100 mph before the accident, police said Friday. Michelle Relerford reports.
