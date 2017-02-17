Driver Was Traveling 100 MPH in Crash...

Driver Was Traveling 100 MPH in Crash That Killed 4: Police

Friday Read more: NBC Chicago

The driver of a Mercedes Benz that allegedly caused a three-car crash in a northwest suburb, killing himself and three others, was going more than 100 mph before the accident, police said Friday. Michelle Relerford reports.

