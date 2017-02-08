Des Plaines recommends tax break rene...

Des Plaines recommends tax break renewal for manufacturer

Des Plaines aldermen recommended a long-term tax break for a carpentry manufacturer Monday, despite concerns the measure sets a harmful precedent for the city. Northwest Millwork owner Richard Hybiak asked aldermen to renew the company's 6b tax incentive -- a tool used to spur industrial development on blighted property -- because the Great Recession in 2008 hurt business.

