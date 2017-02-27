Des Plaines police to host citizens academy

Des Plaines police are inviting residents to sign up for the 2017 Citizens Police Academy, a 10-week program that teaches citizens about police and law enforcement through hands-on exercises and other activities. The academy begins March 21 and ends May 23. Classes will be Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Des Plaines Police Station, 1418 Miner St. Topics covered include forensics, SWAT and traffic stops.

