Des Plaines police to host citizens academy

19 hrs ago

Des Plaines police are inviting residents to sign up for the 2017 Citizens Police Academy, a 10-week program that teaches citizens about police and law enforcement through hands-on exercises and other activities. The academy begins March 21 and ends May 23. Classes will be Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Des Plaines Police Station, 1418 Miner St. Topics covered include forensics, SWAT and traffic stops.

