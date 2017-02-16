Des Plaines police make arrest after ...

Des Plaines police make arrest after fatal hit-and-run

Des Plaines police have arrested a driver accused of fatally striking a 52-year-old man and driving away Tuesday morning, according to a news release Wednesday. Henry Houston, 66, of the 11000 block of South Front Street in Chicago, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death after the fatal collision on Wolf Road near Jarvis Avenue about 6:05 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

