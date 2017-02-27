Des Plaines man pleads guilty to stealing cash from man who set up massage
A Des Plaines man pleaded guilty Monday to his involvement in a theft last June outside a Rolling Meadows motel and was sentenced to probation. Romaine Bennett, 23, was sentenced to two years of "second-chance" probation, which is an option for defendants who plead guilty to certain nonviolent crimes including theft and drug possession.
