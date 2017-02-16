Des Plaines, developer close deal on ...

Des Plaines, developer close deal on $28 million Mannheim-Higgins development

Monday Feb 13

A sketch shows a proposed $28 million development at Mannheim and Higgins roads in Des Plaines that includes a hotel, gas station and restaurant. A sketch shows the proposed 5-story, 130-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel with 6,500-square-foot restaurant at Mannheim and Higgins roads in Des Plaines.

