Des Plaines, developer close deal on $28 million Mannheim-Higgins development
A sketch shows a proposed $28 million development at Mannheim and Higgins roads in Des Plaines that includes a hotel, gas station and restaurant. A sketch shows the proposed 5-story, 130-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel with 6,500-square-foot restaurant at Mannheim and Higgins roads in Des Plaines.
Des Plaines Discussions
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,495,405
|Why Is Melrose Park So Corrupt? (May '12)
|4 min
|WILDBILL
|21
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|5 min
|Rouser
|15
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|237,050
|Aldi's is the Worst Supermarket Chain (Jun '12)
|9 min
|Rouser
|356
|Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?
|39 min
|Det Jimmy Shaker ...
|9
|The Mexicans stay home
|41 min
|Sublime1
|9
