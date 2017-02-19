Des Plaines council turns to polygraphs in leak investigation
Mayor-elect Matt Bogusz poses for a portrait outside City Hall in Des Plaines in 2013. Washington-style intrigue will swirl through Des Plaines Monday when several aldermen say they'll take polygraph tests to prove they're not the source of a leaked document that has cast this northwest suburban town into an uproar.
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,496,455
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|33 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|237,194
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Ashley
|63,269
|Off-duty Cook County correctional officer shot ...
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|2twisted
|10,331
|The Mexicans stay home
|4 hr
|Wets on strike
|21
|Serpico- MVP INCOMPETENT OR CORRUPT! (Jan '13)
|6 hr
|chip
|26
