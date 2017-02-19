Des Plaines council turns to polygrap...

Des Plaines council turns to polygraphs in leak investigation

Mayor-elect Matt Bogusz poses for a portrait outside City Hall in Des Plaines in 2013. Washington-style intrigue will swirl through Des Plaines Monday when several aldermen say they'll take polygraph tests to prove they're not the source of a leaked document that has cast this northwest suburban town into an uproar.

