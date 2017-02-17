County officials plan summit on toler...

County officials plan summit on tolerance

Read more: Daily Herald

Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim, Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor and other officials will meet in Grayslake on Tuesday to discuss ways to make the county a welcoming, inclusive community. The summit is set for 8 a.m. at the College of Lake County.

