County officials plan summit on tolerance
Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim, Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor and other officials will meet in Grayslake on Tuesday to discuss ways to make the county a welcoming, inclusive community. The summit is set for 8 a.m. at the College of Lake County.
