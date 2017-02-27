Contest to elevate the art of upcycling
Lurvey's Garden Center in Des Plaines will focus its display at this year's Chicago Flower & Garden Show on the "upcycling" trend in which ordinary household items are given new life as whimsical display pieces in the yard. Thrift stores whose sales benefit local charities, like WINGS, are a great place to find pots, pitchers and other items that can be transformed into planters.
