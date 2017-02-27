Contest to elevate the art of upcycling

Contest to elevate the art of upcycling

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Lurvey's Garden Center in Des Plaines will focus its display at this year's Chicago Flower & Garden Show on the "upcycling" trend in which ordinary household items are given new life as whimsical display pieces in the yard. Thrift stores whose sales benefit local charities, like WINGS, are a great place to find pots, pitchers and other items that can be transformed into planters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,499,132
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 24 min rshermr 8,027
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 30 min rshermr 63,417
last post wins! (Dec '10) 51 min honeymylove 3,035
last post wins! (Apr '13) 56 min honeymylove 2,326
Sanctuary city morbid humor 1 hr Well Well 14
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr honeymylove 2,498
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC