Apart for two years, Syrian couple wonders if they'll ever be a family again

In the midst of his tightly structured days filled by raising three sons and working as a bank teller, Marwan Saffaf constantly watches for developments on President Donald Trump's travel and refugee ban. "Have you seen the news? Was there any change today?" he asks on a recent evening in the small kitchen of his Des Plaines apartment as he slides a tray of Syrian beef, tomato and onion stew into the oven.

