Andromeda's New Trailer is All About ...

Andromeda's New Trailer is All About Combat

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Right on schedule , BioWare today released a brand-new trailer for its spacefaring RPG Mass Effect: Andromeda that spotlights the game's weapons and skills. As announced on Twitter yesterday , the video looks to be the first of several other gameplay videos, aiming at showing off exactly what's new in Andromeda .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Cheech the Conser... 1,496,637
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 28 min SweLL GirL 10,333
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 30 min ENTER 237,214
IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............ 2 hr HasALargePenis 10
The Mexicans stay home 2 hr More-Truth NoLies 24
Review: Skydiving In Chicago 5 hr Bjohns 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Ashley 63,269
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC