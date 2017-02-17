An added crash heartache: What happen...

An added crash heartache: What happens to Crawford children?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comA makeshift memorial with flowers, candles and a Go-Fund Me page attached to the telephone pole stands along Northwest Highway in Des Plaines in memory for the family that was killed in a traffic accident on Friday. Mt. Prospect resident Kristen Benwitz brought a card from her son Jack to the memorial site along with some white lilies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min USA 237,275
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 54 min Cheech the Conser... 1,496,787
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 5 hr _Zoey_ 10,335
will chicago have a march 6 hr Happy Buyer 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Well Well 63,270
IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............ 13 hr HasALargePenis 10
mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12) Jan 30 Felix Francis Mar... 90
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC