An added crash heartache: What happens to Crawford children?

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comA makeshift memorial with flowers, candles and a Go-Fund Me page attached to the telephone pole stands along Northwest Highway in Des Plaines in memory for the family that was killed in a traffic accident on Friday. Mt. Prospect resident Kristen Benwitz brought a card from her son Jack to the memorial site along with some white lilies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.