4 dead, 3 injured in Des Plaines crash

55 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Four people were killed and three others were injured in a three-car crash in suburban Des Plaines on Thursday evening, police said. About 8:55 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz was driving at a "high rate of speed" west in the 100 block of East Northwest Highway, according to a statement from Des Plaines police.

