4 dead, 3 injured in Des Plaines crash
Four people were killed and three others were injured in a three-car crash in suburban Des Plaines on Thursday evening, police said. About 8:55 p.m., a Mercedes-Benz was driving at a "high rate of speed" west in the 100 block of East Northwest Highway, according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|30 min
|Coca-Cola
|1,495,544
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Scrutiny
|237,066
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,307
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Maverick 808
|104,973
|wheres my house keeper?
|6 hr
|Well Well
|3
|The Mexicans stay home
|6 hr
|Wetbutts on strike
|11
|mike rossi and david cram (Jul '12)
|Jan 30
|Felix Francis Mar...
|90
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC