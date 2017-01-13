Woman, ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting dog, staging home invasion

Cook County Sheriff's Office photo 30-year-old Mehwish Memon and her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend Syed Hassan have been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a home invasion at her Maine Township residence and the death of a dog found her husband's vehicle. Cook County Sheriff's Office photo A woman and her ex-boyfriend are accused of staging a home invasion, fatally shooting a dog and planting a gun and drugs all because the woman was apparently unhappy in her marriage, authorities said.

