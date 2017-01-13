Woman, ex-boyfriend accused of fatall...

Woman, ex-boyfriend accused of fatally shooting dog, staging home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Cook County Sheriff's Office photo 30-year-old Mehwish Memon and her 38-year-old ex-boyfriend Syed Hassan have been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a home invasion at her Maine Township residence and the death of a dog found her husband's vehicle. Cook County Sheriff's Office photo A woman and her ex-boyfriend are accused of staging a home invasion, fatally shooting a dog and planting a gun and drugs all because the woman was apparently unhappy in her marriage, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min VetnorsGate 1,477,250
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr Doug77 10,017
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,603
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 1 hr TeaRump Idiots 10
News Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th... 1 hr travay 7
last post wins! (Apr '13) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 2,135
News Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06) 5 hr Dar 9
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC