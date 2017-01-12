Winter is for the birds

Learn how to spot bald eagles and other birds during the Forest Preserve District of Will County's "Winter Birding 101" program scheduled for Jan. 21 at Plum Creek Nature Center, north of Beecher. Learn how to spot bald eagles and other birds during the Forest Preserve District of Will County's "Winter Birding 101" program scheduled for Jan. 21 at Plum Creek Nature Center, north of Beecher.

