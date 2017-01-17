Traffic light doesn't signal Mariano'...

Traffic light doesn't signal Mariano's opening in Des Plaines

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

A new traffic light was switched on Friday on Mount Prospect Road near the much-anticipated Mariano's, but that's not a signal the Des Plaines grocery store will open sooner than expected, officials said. Construction continues on the grocery store at the northeast corner of Golf and Mount Prospect roads, which is scheduled for a March opening, said Dean Kelly, president of the site developer, Bartlett-based Abbott Land & Investment Corp. The traffic signal is operated by the Illinois Department of Transportation, independent of the grocer, said Mike McMahon, director of the city's community and economic development department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min OBAMANATION 1,483,415
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 10 min Jacques in Orleans 234,574
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 44 min Sublime1 104,738
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 2,394
Are democrats destroyed? 1 hr Go Blue Forever 264
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 62,982
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,103
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,172,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC