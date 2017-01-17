Traffic light doesn't signal Mariano's opening in Des Plaines

A new traffic light was switched on Friday on Mount Prospect Road near the much-anticipated Mariano's, but that's not a signal the Des Plaines grocery store will open sooner than expected, officials said. Construction continues on the grocery store at the northeast corner of Golf and Mount Prospect roads, which is scheduled for a March opening, said Dean Kelly, president of the site developer, Bartlett-based Abbott Land & Investment Corp. The traffic signal is operated by the Illinois Department of Transportation, independent of the grocer, said Mike McMahon, director of the city's community and economic development department.

