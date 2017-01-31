Taxi driver helps FBI nab suspect who...

Taxi driver helps FBI nab suspect who robbed banks in Des Plaines, Schaumburg

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Daily Herald

An alert taxi driver -- and a bit of luck -- helped the FBI nab a suspect accused of robbing two Northwest suburban banks this week. Jeremy C. Wood, 36, of the 3200 block of N. Cicero Avenue in Chicago, was charged Thursday with two counts of bank robbery after a pair of holdups at banks inside Jewel-Osco stores in Des Plaines and Schaumburg.

