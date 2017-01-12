Study reveals gender and race disparities in ACS pretest probabilities in the ED
Des Plaines, IL- Gender and racial disparities persist in the ED when it comes to the evaluation of chest pain with the potential for acute coronary syndrome ; however, not in the way many would expect. That is the main finding of a study to be published in the February 2017 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine , a journal of the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grumpy
|1,476,778
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Dale
|233,561
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|43 min
|Go Blue Forever
|104,708
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|57 min
|RACE
|10,013
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|231
|Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch.
|4 hr
|Media protects THUGS
|8
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|9 hr
|Recall Mayor Mayer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC