Study reveals gender and race disparities in ACS pretest probabilities in the ED

Des Plaines, IL- Gender and racial disparities persist in the ED when it comes to the evaluation of chest pain with the potential for acute coronary syndrome ; however, not in the way many would expect. That is the main finding of a study to be published in the February 2017 issue of Academic Emergency Medicine , a journal of the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine.

