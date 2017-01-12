Silver Cross unveils plans for behavi...

Silver Cross unveils plans for behavioral health hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Silver Cross Hospital , in partnership with US HealthVest , unveiled plans to construct a $22 million, 100-bed behavioral health hospital. An application for the proposed hospital will be submitted to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board in the near future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,477,155
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,582
News Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06) 32 min Dar 9
News Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th... 51 min Democrat Hero 2
Building App website traffic 59 min Anonymous 1
crime in chytown 1 hr kyman 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr RACE 104,710
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC