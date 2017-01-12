Silver Cross unveils plans for behavioral health hospital
Silver Cross Hospital , in partnership with US HealthVest , unveiled plans to construct a $22 million, 100-bed behavioral health hospital. An application for the proposed hospital will be submitted to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board in the near future.
