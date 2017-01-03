Robberies at suburban Mexican restaurants, stores linked
Investigators from six police departments are searching for a man believed to be behind a rash of robberies at Mexican restaurants and stores in the suburbs -- including three that occurred within an hour Friday in Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg, officials said. "There appears to be a connection," Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner said of the holdups, which also have been reported in Palatine, Mount Prospect and Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,474,858
|Free One Way Tickets Being Offered
|21 min
|Africa Or Bust
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 min
|Into The Night
|62,801
|Hang The I \ I i@@ers
|30 min
|WLMM
|1
|Fun Song Combos (Sep '12)
|35 min
|boundary painter
|509
|wlmm
|35 min
|Downcomesblm
|1
|Triple Word Game (Dec '11)
|45 min
|boundary painter
|1,031
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC