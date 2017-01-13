Photo Flash: the Mousetrap Opens Toni...

Photo Flash: the Mousetrap Opens Tonight at Big Noise

Big Noise opens The Mousetrap this weekend, the famous Agatha Christie whodunit murder mystery-thriller! Join us for the opening night reception this Friday, January 13th at 7pm. We set the mood for the show with dcor and music taking you back in time to 1940s England while you enjoy tea and light refreshments, cast your ticket to win the raffle basket, and mingle with friends and family before the performance.

