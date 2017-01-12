Opening set for $2 million Oakton stu...

Opening set for $2 million Oakton student center

Sunday Read more: Daily Herald

Oakton Community College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 17, for the school's new $2 million student center. Students will use the 7,300-square-foot space for clubs, activities, recreation and group study on the Des Plaines campus.

