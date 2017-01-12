Opening set for $2 million Oakton student center
Oakton Community College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 17, for the school's new $2 million student center. Students will use the 7,300-square-foot space for clubs, activities, recreation and group study on the Des Plaines campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|loose cannon
|233,889
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,478,956
|Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th...
|1 hr
|Carl
|24
|John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got...
|1 hr
|Carl
|4
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,037
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Brian_G
|62,879
|60 Minutes loves our Chicago Police
|6 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC