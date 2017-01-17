Oakton receives $75,000 donation from Rivers Casino
Rivers Casino donated $75,000 to the Oakton Educational Foundation last week, providing $50,000 toward scholarships for Des Plaines residents for the 2017-2018 academic year and $25,000 to help defray construction costs of the new student center at Oakton Community College's Des Plaines campus, 1600. E. Golf Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Plaines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 min
|They cannot kill ...
|10,062
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,479,771
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|District 1
|234,021
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|1 min
|They cannot kill ...
|3,527
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|RACE
|2,378
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,309
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,987
Find what you want!
Search Des Plaines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC