Oakton receives $75,000 donation from...

Oakton receives $75,000 donation from Rivers Casino

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Rivers Casino donated $75,000 to the Oakton Educational Foundation last week, providing $50,000 toward scholarships for Des Plaines residents for the 2017-2018 academic year and $25,000 to help defray construction costs of the new student center at Oakton Community College's Des Plaines campus, 1600. E. Golf Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 min They cannot kill ... 10,062
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,479,771
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min District 1 234,021
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 1 min They cannot kill ... 3,527
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 2 hr RACE 2,378
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,309
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,987
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,023,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC