Oakton OKs $1.4 million to keep adult...

Oakton OKs $1.4 million to keep adult education afloat

Wednesday

Oakton Community College approved $1.4 million Jan. 20 to continue adult education programs during a two-year budget stalemate in Springfield. Oakton Community College will spend $1.4 million to keep its adult education program afloat amid a two-year budget stalemate in Springfield.

