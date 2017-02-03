Oakton Community College tutor, famil...

Oakton Community College tutor, family detained at O'Hare after trip to Iran

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Daily Herald

After a four-week visit to their native Iran -- to show off their 6-month-old son to relatives -- a Park Ridge couple returned home only to be treated like "prisoners," according to the husband. Hessameddin Noorian, his wife, Zahra Amirisefat, and son Ryan were among 18 people detained Saturday at O'Hare International Airport, a result of an executive order barring refugees and legal permanent residents from seven nations from entering or returning to the U.S. Noorian, 36, a math tutor at Oakton Community College in Des Plaines, said he was held for five hours, after a 20-hour flight.

