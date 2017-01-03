No one kicked off Des Plaines ballot yet

No one kicked off Des Plaines ballot yet

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Daily Herald

Des Plaines City Council candidates trying to disqualify their opponents from the upcoming election sharply criticized one another Wednesday, but so far all remain on the April 4 ballot. Bob Porada, an attorney and candidate for 7th Ward alderman, is challenging the candidacy of his opponent, Alderman Don Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min DimBOsandboxcheck 1,474,542
Are democrats destroyed? 7 min Genl Forrest 202
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Dr Guru 233,272
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 21 min They cannot kill ... 9,976
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 49 min Into The Night 62,790
News Drop in weekend violence in Chicago: 1 dead, 8 ... 1 hr former democrat 2
News Berwyn man convicted of trying to shoot cops ou... (Jul '08) 1 hr rico 231
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,408 • Total comments across all topics: 277,758,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC