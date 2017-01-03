No one kicked off Des Plaines ballot yet
Des Plaines City Council candidates trying to disqualify their opponents from the upcoming election sharply criticized one another Wednesday, but so far all remain on the April 4 ballot. Bob Porada, an attorney and candidate for 7th Ward alderman, is challenging the candidacy of his opponent, Alderman Don Smith.
