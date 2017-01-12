Nightly runway rotation at O'Hare cou...

Nightly runway rotation at O'Hare could be back

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Daily Herald

There's momentum to launch another overnight runway rotation test at O'Hare International Airport, with a possible decision in February. O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission leaders said Friday they're open to the idea, which is intended to distribute nighttime jet noise more equitably around the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Patriot 1,478,681
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Rogue Scholar 05 233,805
NO Negrah HATE CRIMES,Ha Media protected 3 min MostJigsRRacists 6
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) 3 min Rubini Karalis 10
Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack... 8 min Ayn Rand 1
amy1-16-17 edited for space 55 min Mrs Gladys Kravitz 4
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr They cannot kill ... 10,033
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC