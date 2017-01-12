Nightly runway rotation at O'Hare could be back
There's momentum to launch another overnight runway rotation test at O'Hare International Airport, with a possible decision in February. O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission leaders said Friday they're open to the idea, which is intended to distribute nighttime jet noise more equitably around the region.
