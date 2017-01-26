Mount Prospect incorporation held up ...

Mount Prospect incorporation held up by need for a baby

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Babies have always played an integral part in the life of Mount Prospect -- in more ways that you might normally imagine. In 1917, the state of Illinois required that a community have at least 300 residents to incorporate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Jacques in Orleans 235,009
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min obama muslim 1,485,420
Chicago Mayor 28 min Gilbert 1
Chicago 52 min Gilbert 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr TRUMP KNOWS BETTER 62,998
amy10-26-17 edited for space 1 hr RACE 3
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr GEORGIA 2,402
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC