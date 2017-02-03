Metra's latest fare hike arrives this...

Metra's latest fare hike arrives this week: Where's money going?

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Metra commuters get hit with a third fare hike in as many years this Wednesday. Riders on average will pay another $2.75 for a 10-ride ticket and $11.75 for a monthly pass.

