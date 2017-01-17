Meet renowned landscape artist Harold...

Meet renowned landscape artist Harold Gregor at Oakton

Oakton Community College's Koehnline Museum of Art, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines, will host a gallery talk with the "Dean of the Midwest Landscape" Harold Gregor at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. This event is free. Gregor will discuss his exhibition, "Changing Perspectives: The Landscapes of Harold Gregor," currently on display at the college's art museum until Friday, Feb. 17. The traveling exhibition is a retrospective of art by the former University of Illinois professor.

