Mayor, election challenger at odds over Des Plaines development

Friday Jan 6

This is a rendering of a 236-unit, four-story apartment complex with a 342-space parking deck and 138 spaces of surface parking proposed for a 7.5-acre site at East River and Golf roads in Des Plaines. Des Plaines Mayor Matt Bogusz two weeks ago cast the deciding vote to let a developer continue plans to build a 236-unit apartment complex near the intersection of East River and Golf roads.

