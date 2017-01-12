Married woman and her ex-lover 'stage...

Married woman and her ex-lover 'staged a home invasion at home she...

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Married woman and her ex-lover 'staged a home invasion at the home she shared with her husband and planted drugs in his car because she was unhappy with her marriage' A woman and her ex-lover have been charged with multiple felonies after they allegedly staged a break-in at the home she shared with her husband - because she was unhappy with her marriage, police say. Mehwish Memon, 30, and Syed Hassan, 38, are accused of tying Memon's husband to a chair and beating him with a stick at the married couple's home in a suburban Chicago nieghborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Plaines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,478,323
News Chicago immigration rally has message for Trump... 9 min Well Well 5
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 23 min Ize Found 71,302
last post wins! (Dec '10) 23 min They cannot kill ... 2,876
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 37 min Dr Guru 233,756
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 49 min SweLL GirL 10,030
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 52 min OzRitz 62,866
See all Des Plaines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Plaines Forum Now

Des Plaines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Plaines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Des Plaines, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC