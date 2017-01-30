Lunchbreak: Perigord truffle butter, ...

Lunchbreak: Perigord truffle butter, prepared by chef Michael...

Event: 2nd Annual Operation TASTE February 6 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Cafe la Cave 2777 S. Mannheim Road Des Plaines Ingredients: 1 pound unsalted butter 4 ounces fresh Perigord black truffle peelings 1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/8 teaspoon finely ground white pepper 1/2 cup fine quality Madeira wine 1/4 cup fine quality Cognac or Armagnac Directions: Place butter in a stand mixer with paddle attachment and mix on lowest speed until butter is soft, but NOT whipped. In a small saucepot, combine the truffle peelings, Madeira and Cognac and bring to a simmer over low heat.

