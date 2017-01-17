How Ray Kroc movie 'The Founder' repl...

How Ray Kroc movie 'The Founder' replicated suburban sites

Wednesday Jan 18

In John Lee Hancock's bio-drama "The Founder," Northwest suburban businessman Ray Kroc, played by Michael Keaton, beholds an empty tract of land on Lee Street in Des Plaines that will become the site for the first franchised McDonald's restaurant. The movie, opening Friday, also shows us Kroc's brick home in the Scarsdale subdivision of Arlington Heights, the village where he hobnobs with the social elite at the Rolling Green Country Club.

Des Plaines, IL

